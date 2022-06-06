Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.73. 485,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $156.53 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

