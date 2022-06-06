Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.02 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00231799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

