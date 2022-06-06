Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WBD stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,866.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

