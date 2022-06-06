Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

