Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 439,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $114,862,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,140,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

