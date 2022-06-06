Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 511,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 504,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £10.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.15.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

