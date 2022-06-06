WELL (WELL) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

WELL (WELL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $32,772.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.64 or 1.00109500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

