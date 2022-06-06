Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $345.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

