Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $550.21.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.