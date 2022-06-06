Wells Fargo & Company Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

