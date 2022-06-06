William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.89.

TREE opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

