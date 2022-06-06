Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Up 2.2%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 105,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

Wolfden Resources Company Profile (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.