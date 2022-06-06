Wolfe Research Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $119.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.