Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

WDAY traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.86. 2,116,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 46.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Workday by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

