WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.58.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

