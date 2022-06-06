WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$199.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$183.85.

TSE:WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.43. The stock has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

