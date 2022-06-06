Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $98.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

WYNN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $129.75.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

