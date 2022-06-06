Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 909,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.66. 47,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,375. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

