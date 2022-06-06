XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

