Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. CDW reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $24.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.52 billion to $24.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,836. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $155.39 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.