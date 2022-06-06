Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will announce $31.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.92 million to $32.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $127.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,466 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

