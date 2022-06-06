Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

TNET traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,997. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,999. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

