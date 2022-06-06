Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to announce $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.20 million and the highest is $508.50 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $472.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $17,774,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. 719,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

