Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.03 billion and the lowest is $12.29 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $52.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.23 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.21.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,435. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

