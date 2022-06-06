Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.39. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 2,341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 495,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

