Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

