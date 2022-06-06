Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $22.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

DNLI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 534,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,462 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

