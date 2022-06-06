Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.34. 119,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,069 shares of company stock worth $13,351,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.