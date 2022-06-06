Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LXFR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. 62,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,579. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $478.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.