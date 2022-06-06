Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.46 Million

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to post $77.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.72 million and the lowest is $72.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $84.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $317.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $327.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.93 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $407.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 799,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

