Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 181,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,595. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

