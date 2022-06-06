Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $4.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $120.15. 406,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,129. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

