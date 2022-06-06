Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 303,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $5,789,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

