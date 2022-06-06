Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to post sales of $870,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $20.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 21,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

