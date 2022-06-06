Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $145.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.28 million to $147.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $707.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.64 million to $758.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $859.40 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $892.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

PTCT traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. 666,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.