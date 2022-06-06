Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.59 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,709 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,070. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

