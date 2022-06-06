Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LI. began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.52.

Li Auto stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,621.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

