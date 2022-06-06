Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

CRDF stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.