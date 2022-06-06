Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

