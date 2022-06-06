Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $540.00 at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.51.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

