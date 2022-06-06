Zel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00295665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00065380 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

