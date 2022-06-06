Zero (ZER) Price Up 68.3% This Week

Zero (ZER) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $343,351.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,503,202 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

