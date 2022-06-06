ZKSpace Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $867,421.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

