Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,377. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $19,232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

