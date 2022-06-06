ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $76.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,916 shares of company stock worth $94,003,346 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 236.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

