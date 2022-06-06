Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

