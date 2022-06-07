$0.10 EPS Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. European Wax Center reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

