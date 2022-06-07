-$0.32 EPS Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.34). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HashiCorp.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HCP traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 3,488,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,418. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53.

HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HashiCorp (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.