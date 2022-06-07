-$0.32 EPS Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.34). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HashiCorp.
HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million.
Shares of HCP traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 3,488,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,418. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
