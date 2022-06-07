-$0.32 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.26 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 3,931,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.