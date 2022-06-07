-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). NightHawk Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NightHawk Biosciences.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHWK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHWK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,625. NightHawk Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

